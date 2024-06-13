Recall alert: 117K mattresses recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 117,000 mattresses.

The mattresses “violate mandatory federal flammability regulations,” the CPSC said.

All sizes and thicknesses of Nap Queen Sleep Victoria Cooling Gel and Pocket Coil Hybrid Mattresses made before October 2023 fall under the recall.

The mattresses are single-sided and have a white knit top panel that’s quilted with wavy diamonds. They also have a black woven quilted side panel.

The top and bottom edges are black with yellow stitching. The mattress cover has a label with “Nap Queen Sleep,” “Victoria Hybrid,” the model number and the manufacture date printed on it.

The following model numbers are part of the recall:

NQ691011

NQ691015

NQ691021

NQ691031

NQ691041

NQ691211

NQ691215

NQ691221

NQ691231

NQ691241

NQ69811

NQ69815

NQ69821

NQ69831

NQ69841

They were sold in stores and online by Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Wayfair, Target, Bed Bath and Beyond and Napqueensleep.com from February 2020 through October 2023, retailing for between $160 and $375.

Mattress owners should stop using them immediately and reach out to the company for a free fitted cover for the mattress which will bring it up to the federal standards.

For more information call Nap Queen Sleep at 866-387-6239 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email the company or visit its website.

©2024 Cox Media Group