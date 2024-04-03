Powerful earthquake rattles east coast of Taiwan; Japan braces for tsunami

A major earthquake rocked the east coast of Taiwan early Wednesday, rattling buildings across the island and causing officials in Japan to issue a tsunami alert in the Okinawa island group, authorities said.

The earthquake monitoring service in Taiwan classified the earthquake at magnitude 7.2, while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.5, according to The Associated Press.

Japan’s meteorological agency forecast a tsunami of up to 9.8 feet.

The earthquake rumbled through Taiwan at 7:58 a.m. local time and could be felt in the capital city of Taipei, according to the AP.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was off the coast of Hualien on the eastern side of the island, The New York Times reported. Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration also recorded an aftershock of 6.5 in magnitude, according to the newspaper.

Japanese broadcaster NHK said that tsunami waves nearly a foot high had already started hitting the shore on Yonaguni Island in southern Japan at 9:14 a.m. local time, the Times reported. That was about 15 minutes after the quake struck near Taiwan, according to the AP.

The Japan Meteorological Agency added that waves were likely to also hit the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands, the news organization reported.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes, according to CNN. In 2018, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit near Hualien, killing 17 people and injuring more than 300 others, the cable news outlet reported.

