National Burrito Day: Deals and freebies from Taco Bell, Qdoba, El Pollo Loco and more

It’s hard to pass up a burrito on any day, but when it’s free, it’s going to be a good day.

Thursday is National Burrito Day, and restaurants like Chipotle, Moe’s and Taco Bell are celebrating. Restaurant chains across the U.S. are offering BOGOs and discounted meals in honor of the burrito.

Below are some deals that would brighten any day.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Offers may apply to either dine-in, online or app/rewards programs, and generally cannot be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

Baja Fresh: Members of Club Baja Rewards loyalty program can Use the code BURRITO2024 to buy a burrito at Baja Fresh and get one free one. Buy one get, one free burrito at Baja You have to place an order online at bajafresh.com to get the deal.

Members of Club Baja Rewards loyalty program can Use the code BURRITO2024 to buy a burrito at Baja Fresh and get one free one. Buy one get, one free burrito at Baja You have to place an order online at bajafresh.com to get the deal. Bubbakoo’s : Bubbakoo’s has a buy-one-get-one-free burrito deal for members of the restaurant’s Green Room loyalty program. You will see a deal in the app to redeem for a free burrito at a later date.

: Bubbakoo’s has a buy-one-get-one-free burrito deal for members of the restaurant’s Green Room loyalty program. You will see a deal in the app to redeem for a free burrito at a later date. Chipotle : Chipotle is offering rewards members free delivery on Thursday when you use the code DELIVER online and in the app at participating locations. The offer is valid with a minimum $10 order and a maximum $200 order, and isn’t valid on catering, Burritos by the Box orders or third-party delivery.

: Chipotle is offering rewards members free delivery on Thursday when you use the code DELIVER online and in the app at participating locations. The offer is valid with a minimum $10 order and a maximum $200 order, and isn’t valid on catering, Burritos by the Box orders or third-party delivery. Dog Haus : Buy one burrito and you’ll get one free from Dog Haus on Thursday if you are a member and order through the Haus Rewards app.

: Buy one burrito and you’ll get one free from Dog Haus on Thursday if you are a member and order through the Haus Rewards app. Del Taco: Del Taco rewards members who spend $10 at participating locations on Thursday will get a free burrito. The offer is valid on app and online orders and is limited to one per guest. It’s not valid with other discounts or with third-party delivery.

Del Taco rewards members who spend $10 at participating locations on Thursday will get a free burrito. The offer is valid on app and online orders and is limited to one per guest. It’s not valid with other discounts or with third-party delivery. El Pollo Loco : Members of its Loco Rewards loyalty program will get a buy-one-get-one-free burrito offer (good for a free burrito of equal or lesser value ). It is not valid on combos, is good only on Thursday, and can only be used once.

: Members of its Loco Rewards loyalty program will get a buy-one-get-one-free burrito offer (good for a free burrito of equal or lesser value ). It is not valid on combos, is good only on Thursday, and can only be used once. Farmer Boys : Get a burrito for $5 at Farmer Boys restaurants. The deal is good from when the restaurant opens until 11 a.m. on Thursday. The deal is limited to two burritos per customer.

: Get a burrito for $5 at Farmer Boys restaurants. The deal is good from when the restaurant opens until 11 a.m. on Thursday. The deal is limited to two burritos per customer. Freebirds : Freebirds World Burrito is offering all its Freebird-sized burritos, bowls, and salads for $6 including limited time-availability Texas Smoked Brisket dishes. If you are really hungry, you can upgrade your order to Monster size for $3.

: Freebirds World Burrito is offering all its Freebird-sized burritos, bowls, and salads for $6 including limited time-availability Texas Smoked Brisket dishes. If you are really hungry, you can upgrade your order to Monster size for $3. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop : If you buy one burrito on National Burrito Day, you can get one free later if you are a member of Fuzzy’s Rewards loyalty program. You can get the free burrito from April 5-30 with any $5 purchase. The deal is good for dine-in, to-go orders or online orders. It is not valid on third-party delivery orders.

: If you buy one burrito on National Burrito Day, you can get one free later if you are a member of Fuzzy’s Rewards loyalty program. You can get the free burrito from April 5-30 with any $5 purchase. The deal is good for dine-in, to-go orders or online orders. It is not valid on third-party delivery orders. Moe’s : Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering a buy one, get one free burrito or bowl when ordering online, in-store, or on the Moe’s Rewards App. The deal is good at participating locations and is not valid with any other offers. Service fee applies to online and in-app orders.

: Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering a buy one, get one free burrito or bowl when ordering online, in-store, or on the Moe’s Rewards App. The deal is good at participating locations and is not valid with any other offers. Service fee applies to online and in-app orders. On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: On Thursday , On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina customers can get $5 off the Big Bordurrito or a Classic Burrito or Chimichanga. The offer can be redeemed at the restaurant, online or on to-go orders using the code 5OFFBURRITO.

, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina customers can get $5 off the Big Bordurrito or a Classic Burrito or Chimichanga. The offer can be redeemed at the restaurant, online or on to-go orders using the code 5OFFBURRITO. QDOBA : Get a free burrito with the purchase of an entrée and drink at QDOBA if you are a member of the QDOBA Rewards loyalty program. You can redeem the deal in the restaurant, online or through the app.

: Get a free burrito with the purchase of an entrée and drink at QDOBA if you are a member of the QDOBA Rewards loyalty program. You can redeem the deal in the restaurant, online or through the app. Rubio’s Coastal Grill : All the chain’s burritos are available for $8.99 on National Burrito Day. Order through the Rubio’s app and enter coupon code BURRITO at checkout. You can also scan the QR code in restaurants.

: All the chain’s burritos are available for $8.99 on National Burrito Day. Order through the Rubio’s app and enter coupon code BURRITO at checkout. You can also scan the QR code in restaurants. Sheetz : Through Saturday, get $2 off made-to-order burritos at Sheetz restaurant and convenience stores. You have to download the Sheetz app and find the deal under the OFFERZ tab on the app.

: Through Saturday, get $2 off made-to-order burritos at Sheetz restaurant and convenience stores. You have to download the Sheetz app and find the deal under the OFFERZ tab on the app. Taco Bell : Buy one burrito in the Taco Bell app, and you can get a second one of equal or lesser value for 50% off. In addition, DoorDash is offering a deal where you get $5 off your order of $20 or more when you purchase a burrito. Grubhub will give you a free burrito with an order of $22 or more, and Uber Eats says it will give you a free burrito of equal or lesser value when you buy one Beefy 5-Layer Burrito.

: Buy one burrito in the Taco Bell app, and you can get a second one of equal or lesser value for 50% off. In addition, DoorDash is offering a deal where you get $5 off your order of $20 or more when you purchase a burrito. Grubhub will give you a free burrito with an order of $22 or more, and Uber Eats says it will give you a free burrito of equal or lesser value when you buy one Beefy 5-Layer Burrito. Wahoos: Get a Citrus Slaw and Outer Reef burritos for $10.95 through Monday.

