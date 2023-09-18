Man accused of killing neighbor who was trimming trees on fence line

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Florida arrested a 78-year-old man accused of shooting his neighbor to death as the neighbor was trimming trees along their fence line, WFTV reported.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office arrested Edward Stanley Druzolowski on a charge of second-degree murder. Records show was booked into jail early Monday morning without bond pending his first court appearance.

Deputies said Druzolowski shot Brian J. Ford, 42, after confronting the younger man about being on his property. At the time, Ford was trimming tree limbs along the fence line between their homes on Alameda Drive in DeLeon Springs, investigators said.

Authorities responded to reports of the shooting just before 7:15 p.m. Sunday and attempted to perform life-saving measures on Ford. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Druzolowski told detectives he threatened to shoot Ford, and when Ford didn’t leave, he shot him,” according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

It was not immediately clear whether the neighbors had dealt with conflict with each other prior to Sunday’s shooting. Authorities continue to investigate.