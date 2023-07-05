July 4th: What’s open and what’s closed for the holiday

As neighborhoods and communities celebrate the birth of the nation, there may be a need to get some last-minute supplies.

If you have to do a run for drinks, chips or even sparklers, then you are in luck. Several stores should be open today.

>> Read more trending news

As always you will want to check your local locations for their hours of operation.

Here’s the list of what is open:

Groceries and stores:

7-Eleven

Ace Hardware

ACME

Albertsons

Aldi (limited hours)

Apple

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shop (closing at 7 p.m.)

Bath and Body Works (hours vary by location)

Belk (closing at 6 p.m.)

Best Buy (closing at 7 p.m.)

Big Lots

BJ’s Wholesale

Cabela’s (closing at 7 p.m.)

CVS (if typically open 24 hours; other location times may vary)

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Five Below (closing at 6 p.m.)

Food Lion

Forever 21 (hours vary by location)

Fred Meyer

Fresco y Más

Gap (hours vary by location)

Harveys Supermarket

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods (closing at 8 p.m.)

H&M (hours vary by location)

Ikea (closing at 6 p.m.)

Jared (hours vary by location)

JCPenney

Jewel-Osco

JOANN Fabric and Craft Store

KAY (hours vary by location)

Kohl’s

Kroger

Lowe’s

Macy’s (hours vary by location)

Marshalls (hours vary by location)\

Meijer

Michaels (closing at 6 p.m.)

Minit Mart

Nordstrom (hours vary by location)

Old Navy (hours vary by location)

Office Depot (closing at 6 p.m.)

OfficeMax (closing at 6 p.m.)

PetCo

PetSmart (closing at 6 p.m.)

Publix (pharmacies will be closed)

Quick Stop

Ralphs

Rite Aid

Safeway

Sam’s Club (closing at 6 p.m.)

Sephora (hours vary by location)

Shaw’s

Sheetz

Sprouts Farmers Market

Staples (closing at 5 p.m.)

Target

T.J. Maxx (hours vary by location)

Tom Thumb

Trader Joe’s (closing at 5 p.m.)

Ulta (closing at 6 p.m.)

Victoria’s Secret (closing at 7 p.m.)

Vons

Walgreens (if typically open 24 hours; other location times may vary)

Walmart

Wawa

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie (pharmacies close at 4 p.m.)

Zales (hours vary by location)

Restaurants:

Applebee’s

Arby’s (hours may vary)

Bahama Breeze

Baskin-Robbins

Benihana

BJ’s Restaurants

Bob Evans

Bonefish Grill

Boston Market (hours may vary)

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

California Pizza Kitchen

The Capital Grille

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Chart House

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Cheesecake Factory

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s

Chipotle

Cracker Barrel

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Denny’s

Dos Caminos

Dunkin’

Eddie V’s

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

IHOP

In-N-Out Burger

Jimmy John’s

Joe’s Crab Shack

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Landry’s Seafood

Longhorn Steakhouse

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Mastro’s Restaurants

McCormick & Schmick’s

McDonald’s

Melting Pot

Metro Diner

Morton’s The Steakhouse

The Oceanaire

Olive Garden

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Outback Steakhouse

The Palm

Panera Bread

P.F. Chang’s

Pizza Hut

Rainforest Café

Red Lobster

Red Robin

Saltgrass Steak House

Seasons 52

Smashburger

Sonic

Starbucks

Subway

Sweetgreen

Taco Bell

TGI Fridays

Tim Hortons

Uno Pizzeria & Grills

Whataburger

Wendy’s

Yard House

Here’s what is closed:

Banks

Costco

FedEx (except for FedEx Office — on modified hours — and FedEx Custom Critical)

Government buildings

Libraries

UPS (except for UPS Express Critical)

USPS (no mail delivery except for Priority Mail Express)

Compiled from CNN, CBS News, USA Today, Fox Business, Today