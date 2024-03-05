Drake promises to pay off $160K mortgage of fan’s deceased mother

Drake is dipping deep into his pockets to help out a fan in the Kansas City area.

During a concert for his “It’s All a Blur Tour -- Big as the What” show at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday, the rapper promised to pay the $160,000 balance on the mortgage of a fan’s deceased mother, The Kansas City Star reported.

During the show, a fan tossed a letter on stage, explaining the family’s predicament, according to WDAF-TV. The five-time Grammy Award winner stopped his performance and read the note aloud to the audience, according to the television station.

Drake jus casually paying off peoples houses in Kansas City pic.twitter.com/QDiclHj3Ef — RΛMΘN (@ramonlmunoz) March 3, 2024

Videos on social media captured the moment as the rapper read the note after seeing the fan holding up a sign, KCTV reported.

“How much are we talking right here? You know how much it is? How much is it? Give it to me. Let’s see,” Drake said as the note was passed to him. “This is it? You said ‘Pay off my mom’s house, rest in peace.’ Your mom passed away? All right.”

Drake continued to read and noted that the amount was “a lot of money right here.”

“But you know what? I’m gonna pay off your mama’s house for you,” the rapper said.

“That’s 160 bands ($160,000)? But I’m gonna pay out of my pocket,” Drake said. “That’s going to come from me. Rest in peace for your mama. Rest in peace for your mama.”

It is not the first time Drake has been generous to a fan. During a Feb. 6 concert in Nashville, Tennessee, the rapper surprised a cancer survivor with a $100,000 gift, WSMV-TV reported.

According to The Tennessean, the fan was identified as Lauren Schwallie, who had been fighting breast cancer since 2022.

Six nights later in St. Louis, Drake promised to cover a fan’s bills for surgery, Billboard reported.

