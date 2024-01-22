Trending

Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 62

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Dexter Scott King

Dexter Scott King Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr. has died. (The King Center)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, died on Monday, WSB-TV reported. He was 62.

>> Read more trending news

In a statement obtained by WSB, the King Center said Dexter Scott King died “after a valiant battle with prostate cancer.”

“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” his wife, Leah Weber King, said in a statement. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”

Read more on WSBTV.com

Dexter Scott King died days before what would have been his 63rd birthday, WSB reported. He was born in Atlanta on Jan. 30, 1961, and was only seven when his father was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

He devoted his life to perpetuating and protecting his father’s legacy, according to the King Center. He was serving as the chairman of the King Center and the board of the King Estate at the time of his death.

Prostate cancer: Know symptoms, screenings and treatment

On Monday, his brother, Martin Luther King III, asked people to pray for the King family.

His sister, the Rev. Bernice King, added, “Words cannot express the heart break I feel from losing another sibling. I’m praying for strength to get through this very difficult time.”

Family members said plans for a memorial service will be shared later.

Dexter Scott King is survived by his wife of 11 years, Bernice King, Martin Luther King III and a niece, Yolanda Renee King.

Image 1 of 25
Dexter Scott King

Dexter Scott King Martin Luther King III (6) and Dexter (3), the sons of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King, February 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!