What's next for Hunter Biden following conviction on federal gun charges

WILMINGTON, Del. — Hunter Biden has become the first child of a president to be convicted of a federal crime and those charges are likely to stick.

President Joe Biden's son has been convicted on two counts related to false statements in purchasing the firearm and a third count of illegally obtaining a firearm.

The charges carry serious penalties.

The two counts of making false statements carry prison sentences of up to 10 years and five years, respectively, while the possession charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

After Judge Maryellen Noreika excused jurors following the verdict Tuesday, she said she would get back in touch with the parties to schedule a sentencing date in the next 120 days.

Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement Tuesday that they "will continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter."

President Joe Biden told "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir that he would not pardon his son if convicted.

He also told Muir that he would accept the verdict.

President Biden reiterated his stance in a statement released later Tuesday.

"I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that," he said.

For a first offender, who didn't use the gun it would be highly unlikely for Hunter Biden to see prison time, according to ABC News' chief legal analyst Dan Abrams.

"Here we have an isolated crime with nothing else, it would be very surprising for Hunter Biden to serve time," Abrams said on ABC News Live.

Hunter Biden faces more federal charges in his tax case which goes to trial in September.

Special Counsel David Weiss accused Hunter Biden in a December 2023 indictment of failing to pay taxes on income he earned from overseas business ventures.

Hunter Biden and prosecutors also tried to arrange a plea deal along with the gun charges, but those fell through.

The back taxes and penalties were subsequently paid in full by a third party, identified by ABC News as Hunter Biden's attorney and confidant Kevin Morris. Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include six misdemeanor charges and three felonies.

The tax charges carry a maximum penalty of 17 years in prison if convicted.

ABC News' Lucien Bruggeman contributed to this report.

