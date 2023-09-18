Week 2 recap: Bounce backs, comebacks and injured running backs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Minus the MNF doubleheader, Week 2 is in the books! Yahoo Sports Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the action on Sunday:
1:35 - MIA VS. NE
10:32 - SEA VS. DET
17:10 - BAL VS. CIN
23:23 - GB VS. ATL
29:55 - KC VS. JAX
37:08 - SF VS. LAR
43:42 - NYG VS. AZ
49:24 - IND VS. HOU
55:02 - NYJ VS. DAL
1:00:40 - LAC VS. TEN
1:03:40 - LV VS. BUF
1:07:20 - CHI VS. TB
1:11:24 - WSH VS. DEN
