​Tornado threat targets Ohio Valley as severe storms barrel through the region

NEW YORK — Many schools across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana have announced closures or early dismissals as a line of severe thunderstorms brings damaging winds and a threat of dangerous tornadoes to the Ohio Valley.

A tornado watch was issued Tuesday morning in Louisville, Kentucky; Lexington, Kentucky; and just south of Cincinnati.

Intense, long-track tornadoes are in the forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening from central Ohio into northern Kentucky, including Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; Louisville; and Lexington.

A large swath of the country should anticipate severe thunderstorms, from Cleveland down to Tallahassee, Florida, including Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; Nashville, Tennessee; Charleston, West Virginia; Indianapolis; and Pittsburgh. Damaging winds and hail are expected, and isolated tornado stretches are possible.

This comes after Monday night's severe weather outbreak, when more than 100 damaging storm reports spanned from Texas to Ohio.

At least five tornadoes were reported in Oklahoma and Missouri. One suspected tornado littered streets with debris in Carthage, Missouri, near the Kansas and Oklahoma borders.

Wind gusts reached 88 mph in Texas and 72 mph in Missouri, and massive hail was reported in both states.

On Wednesday, some of the severe weather will move to the Southeast, from Tampa, Florida, to just south of Washington, D.C. The biggest threat will be damaging winds, some hail and possible isolated tornadoes.

