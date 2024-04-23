Top three takeaways from Day 6 of Trump's hush money trial

NEW YORK — Day 6 of former President Trump's criminal hush money trial featured testimony from David Pecker, the veteran tabloid editor, who described in detail the "catch-and-kill" arrangement he struck with Trump and his then-attorney Michael Cohen during the 2016 presidential election.

The former president is on trial in New York on felony charges of falsifying business records to hide the reimbursement of a hush money payment Cohen made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Here are the top takeaways from Day 6 of Trump's criminal trial.

Pecker delves into 'catch-and-kill' arrangement

David Pecker on Tuesday let jurors in on the secret "catch-and-kill" arrangement at the heart of prosecutors' case, describing the very first story he "caught and killed" pursuant to his agreement with Trump and Cohen: a false story from a Trump Tower doorman in 2015.

The former National Enquirer publisher described the allegation: that "Donald Trump fathered an illegitimate girl with a maid at Trump Tower."

Pecker testified that he "immediately called Michael Cohen" when his team got wind of those allegations being shopped by the doorman, Dino Sajudin.

Cohen told him it was "absolutely not true" -- but Pecker testified that he ultimately moved forward with buying the exclusive rights to the story for $30,000 so he could "lock it up."

Pecker also revealed that his tabloid had never had a "catch-and-kill" agreement with Trump prior to his candidacy for president -- a key piece of testimony as prosecutors seek to connect Trump's efforts to bury negative stories to his electoral ambitions.

Judge weighs whether to hold Trump in contempt

Before trial proceedings got underway Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan convened a hearing to address whether Trump had violated the judge's limited gag order by targeting prospective witnesses, including Cohen and Daniels.

Judge Merchan expressed skepticism when Trump attorney Todd Blanche defended Trump's social media posts by saying Trump was only responding to attacks.

"You have presented nothing," Merchan said. "I have asked eight or nine times; show me the exact post he was responding to."

"You're losing all credibility with the court," the judge said.

During and after court on Tuesday, Trump assailed Merchan as a "conflicted judge" who is stripping him of his free-speech rights.

It is not clear when Merchan will rule on prosecutors' contempt motion. If Merchan rules against Trump, the former president would likely face a fine.

But if Trump continues to flout the court's orders, Trump could conceivably be sent to short-term confinement -- a scenario that sources told ABC News the U.S. Secret Service has started making contingency plans for.

Karen McDougal will be addressed next

"Karen McDougal was a Playboy model," Pecker said, recalling how he learned in June 2016 "that there's a Playboy model who is trying to sell a story about a relationship that she had with Donald Trump for a year."

Pecker testified that he immediately called Cohen to inform him, and that "Michael was very agitated."

The former publisher then recounted a phone conversation he himself had with Trump.

"I said I think the story should be purchased and we should buy it," Pecker recalled telling Trump. "Mr. Trump said to me, 'I don't buy stories. Anytime you do anything like this, it always gets out.'"

Ultimately, McDougal was paid $150,000 and promised a series of exercise articles in the publication.

The jury was expected to hear more about McDougal upon Pecker's return to the witness stand Thursday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.