National

Sebastien Haller, a year after beating cancer, wins AFCON for Ivory Coast, completing ultimate comeback story

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports

Ivory Coast 's Sebastien Haller celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Ivory Nigeria and Coast, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Two comeback stories coalesced into one fairytale on Sunday at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Just a few weeks ago, Ivory Coast was all but out of the tournament.

And just over a year ago, its top striker, Sebastien Haller, was out of soccer, battling cancer.

On Sunday in Abidjan, the Ivorian capital, Haller scored a brilliant 81st-minute goal to win the continental title for his mother's homeland.

This story will be updated.

