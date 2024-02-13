One dead, five injured in New York City subway station shooting

NEW YORK — One person was killed and five others wounded in a shooting at a subway station in the Bronx Monday evening, police said.

Around 4:30 p.m. ET, officers responded to 911 calls of a shooting at the Mount Eden Avenue station and found six people shot, New York City Police Department Chief of Transit Michael M. Kemper told reporters at a media briefing Monday night.

The victims, four men and two women, whose ages ranged from 14 to 71, were all taken to local hospitals. One of the men, a 34-year-old, died at St. Barnabas Hospital, Kember said.

The injuries to the other victims were not life-threatening, according to the police.

Kember said the shooting was not random and started inside a No. 4 train when two groups got into a dispute.

As the train pulled into the station, one person took out a gun and opened fire, according to Kemper.

"This is unacceptable, and when detectives make an arrest … there must be swift, immediate, strong consequences,” Kemper said.

Some of the people shot were part of that initial dispute while others were not, Kemper said. No further information was made available about the victims at the briefing.

A suspect has not been identified, officials said.

The NYPD is going through surveillance footage and asking anyone who has information to call Crimestoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

