NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football: Browns vs. Steelers grudge match, Bryce Young and Panthers take on Saints

Bryce Young Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is shown against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

The Cleveland Browns came out of Week 1 looking like a force in the AFC North. Cleveland's defense kept the Cincinnati Bengals' offense out of the end zone in a 24-3 win. As expected, the Browns' run game was strong, with Nick Chubb picking up 106 yards on 18 carries.

Things weren't quite as positive for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. After a great preseason, the Steelers' starting offense came out flat against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers desperately need to show the team's preseason performance wasn't a fluke, but that will be tough to accomplish against the Browns defense that got after Joe Burrow last week.

The other game of the Monday night double-header features Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers against Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints. Young played like a rookie in Week 1, tossing a touchdown and two interceptions in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Carr didn't have a huge game in Week 1, but did enough to lead the Saints to a win. Can Carr guide New Orleans to a 2-0 start, or will Young pick up his first NFL win?

Follow along below as Yahoo Sports updates you on the news, scores and injuries during the "Monday Night Football" double-header in Week 2.

