Netflix will stream NFL Christmas games each of the next three seasons

The NFL decided to combine its creep into the streaming service world with its desire to take over Christmas.

Netflix will broadcast NFL games on Christmas not just in 2024, but 2025 and 2026 as well. The NFL announced that news on Wednesday, ahead of its schedule release.

The NFL didn't immediately announce which games will be on Christmas this year, which falls on a Wednesday, but that the games will be on the popular streaming service.

Netflix hosted the popular “Quarterback" reality series in 2023. That served as a way to start a partnership between the league and the streaming service.

The NFL has moved to put more games on streaming services, most notably giving the Thursday night package to Amazon Prime Video. Last year the NFL announced Peacock, an NBC streaming service, would broadcast a playoff game. Peacock got the Kansas City Chiefs' wild-card round win over the Miami Dolphins in January.

It's another revenue stream for the NFL, and Netflix is signing up for three years of NFL games on Christmas.