Man accused in Los Angeles Jewish hate crime shooting agrees to plead guilty

LOS ANGELES — The man accused of shooting two Jewish men in Los Angeles last year has agreed to plead guilty to hate crime and firearm charges, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Jamie Tran is expected to plead guilty as charged to two counts of hate crimes with intent to kill and two counts of using a firearm illegally, according to a press release. Tran is expected to receive a sentence of 35 to 40 years in prison.

"These horrific acts – motivated by poisonous, antisemitic beliefs – shocked our community," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. "Law enforcement will continue to work together to prevent and punish hate crimes. Our resolve remains firm, standing with our Jewish community and others to oppose acts of hate."

Tran allegedly researched the locations of kosher markets and in February 2023 went to the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles where he allegedly shot a Jewish man near a synagogue. He returned to the same area the next day and shot another Jewish man at close range, according to authorities. Both victims survived the shootings.

He was arrested the following day and has remained in custody, according to authorities. Tran had been restricted from owning firearms due to mental health issues, but allegedly acquired two guns in January 2023 through a third party.

Tran had a history of making antisemitic remarks going back to 2018 when he made "hate-filled statements" about other students while he was in dental school, according to the press release.

In 2022, Tran emailed antisemitic statements to former classmates, according to authorities, including excerpts from a website which described Jewish people as "primitive."

"I’m thankful for the hard work our investigators and prosecutors have put into this case," Los Angeles Police Chief Dominic Choi said. "Hate crimes tear at the fabric of our communities and safety. The Los Angeles Police Department is stronger through our federal partnerships, better serving the people of Los Angeles."

