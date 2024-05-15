The It List: 'Bridgerton' returns with a steamy Season 3, 'Back to Black' shows Amy Winehouse's rise to fame, 'I Saw the TV Glow' blurs reality and real life

This is the It List, Yahoo Entertainment’s guide to what’s new and notable in pop culture. Kelsey is off this week but the team is here to share picks for the latest releases we can’t wait to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge.

What to watch

🎥 Back to Black brings Amy Winehouse's story to the big screen

When: Back to Black is in theaters May 17.

What to know: The drama looks at Winehouse's early rise to fame, all the way through the making of her Grammy-winning album Back to Black.

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson told Yahoo Entertainment she felt “a huge responsibility” in staying true to the singer’s story on film.

"Whatever our judgments are of situations she was in or people that she loved, it was irrelevant to the story I was telling because we were sort of in her creative soul as she created one of the best albums of our time," she explained.

Why I'll be watching: Actress Marisa Abela's transformation into Winehouse looks remarkable and she does her own singing in the movie. — Taryn Ryder, entertainment reporter

🎥 Babes is a new take on the raunchy buddy comedy

When: Babes is in theaters May 17.

What to know: The comedy stars Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau as Eden and Dawn, two lifelong best friends whose worlds turn upside-down when Eden unexpectedly gets pregnant after a one-night stand.

Eden turns to Dawn, who's a married mother of two, for love and support.

Friendship — and humor — is at the center of Babes as Eden and Dawn must overcome different hopes, dreams and schedules during a tumultuous time in both of their lives.

Why I'll be watching: This movie feels like the spiritual successor to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's 2008 comedy Baby Mama. — Lily Herman, The Yodel newsletter writer

🎥 I Saw the TV Glow shows the sinister side of obsessive fandom

When: I Saw the TV Glow is in theaters May 17.

What to know: Set in the '90s, the psychological-horror flick stars Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine as two alienated teenagers who bond over their shared obsession of a TV show called The Pink Opaque.

When the show mysteriously goes off the air, the teens’ lives take a turn for the dark and twisty, and their realities begin to spiral out of control.

Director Jane Schoenbrun, who uses they/them pronouns, told Polygon the film was inspired by their Buffy the Vampire Slayer obsession growing up.

Why I'll be watching: The movie explores what happens when fandom goes too far. — Neia Balao, entertainment reporter

📺 X-Men '97 teases plot twists as “uncanny” first season comes to an end

When: "Tolerance is Extinction, Pt. 3" starts streaming May 15 on Disney+.

What to know: The series is a direct continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series, which aired on Fox Kids from 1992 to 1997.

The show's more mature tone and use of storylines from the comics appear to have broken Marvel's string of bad luck amid "superhero fatigue."

Some fans have theorized that X-Men '97 will connect with the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine — Marvel's only theatrical release in 2024.

The finale primes a potential Season 2 to tackle the "Onslaught," a major crossover event that ran in Marvel Comics at the same time as the later seasons of original animated series.

Why I'll be watching: X-Men: The Animated Series was appointment viewing during my childhood and getting to relive that experience decades later is pure joy. — Sam Matthews, Yahoo News executive producer

What to read

📚 Kathleen Hanna revisits her Riot Grrrl past in new memoir

When: Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk is available for purchase May 14.

What to know: Bikini Kill and Le Tigre frontwoman Kathleen Hanna recounts her experiences as a young female musician in a male-dominated music scene in the early '90s.

Hanna helped to pioneer the Riot Grrrl feminist movement that combined music, fashion and political thought using a grass roots, DIY approach.

In the memoir, she sheds light on not only the difficulties she faced, but also the strong relationships she formed and how her past helps fuel her current growth as an artist.

Why I'll be reading: I have been a Bikini Kill fan since I was 21 and can't wait to read more behind-the scenes stories from one of the women I looked up to most. — Barbara Kempe, Yahoo News copy desk

What to binge

▶️ Bridgerton returns for a steamy third season

When: The first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 start streaming May 16 on Netflix.

What to know: Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, based on the best-selling historical romance series by Julia Quinn, is back.

Season 3 focuses on the love story between Penelope Featherington and her crush, Colin Bridgerton as their longtime friendship evolves into romance.

She also struggles to keep her role as Lady Whistledown, the notorious society gossip writer, a secret from her loved ones and the ton.

What I'll be watching: Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton make a great pair as the season's leads. — Lily Herman, The Yodel newsletter writer

Read more: Bridgerton Season 3: As Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's characters take center stage, here's where the series left off

Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.