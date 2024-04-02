Former high school wrestler subdues man who allegedly caused disturbance in a Subway restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS, Minn. — A former high school wrestler said he sprang into action during his lunch break after a man allegedly verbally and physically abused a Subway employee in Indianapolis.

Gabriel Pitzulo told ABC affiliate WRTV that he entered the E. Hanna Ave location for lunch on March 22, and saw a man throwing things at the employee behind the counter and spit on her.

"How I was raised, you don't do that stuff. It was kind of go time from there," he told WRTV.

The man, later identified by police as Daniel Saunders, 31, attempted to leave the store, but Pitzulo, a former high school wrestler and football player, said he used his sports experience to tackle the suspect.

"I did combat sports for quite a while, so I was completely controlling," Pitzulo said. "I didn't want to hurt him too bad."

Pitzulo held Saunders down on the floor until the police arrived and arrested the suspect. The entire incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

Saunders was charged with battery injury, battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct-fighting/tumultuous conduct, according to police records.

Attorney information for the suspect was not immediately available. Saunders' next court date is Thursday, according to police records.

Aara Khan, the district manager for the Subway location, told WRTV he was thankful for Pitzulo's actions.

"It could've turned out very dangerous," Khan told WRTV. "Luckily he was here at the right time and the right place."

