Bronny James landing spots in NBA Draft: Which teams could select him in second round?

CHICAGO — Bronny James entered the NBA Draft Combine with something to prove and he walked away proving he belonged alongside the other 77 players invited. The projected second-round pick led his team in scoring on Day 2 of scrimmage play, finishing with 13 points (2-for-5 from 3-point range) in 23 minutes. His dad, LeBron, and mom, Savannah, were both at the game watching their oldest son compete for a chance to fulfill his dream of making the NBA.

LeBron has said numerous times that he wants to end his career playing alongside his son, but Bronny told reporters Tuesday night that he's trying to earn his way onto an NBA roster individually and not necessarily because of who his dad is.

"Honestly, I feel like this is a serious business," Bronny said. "I don’t think there would be a thought of, ‘I’m just drafting this kid because I’m going to get his dad.’ I don’t think a GM would really allow that. I think I’ve put in the work and if I get drafted it will be because of not only the player but also the person I am."

Regardless of whether both Bronny and LeBron are saying they aren't a package deal, most teams are looking at the pair in terms of drafting Bronny and not the 6-foot-2 guard solo as an NBA prospect.

With that in mind, Yahoo Sports takes an early look at five teams that could draft Bronny in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have the 55th pick this year and are the team most people assume will eventually draft Bronny. After his strong showing at the combine, they might have to do some work and move up the board in the second round to land him. LeBron said over All-Star Weekend in February that he's happy being a Laker but still doesn't know his future and how his career is going to end.

"I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left, I know it's not that many," James told reporters before the All-Star Game. "I am a Laker, and I am happy and been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way. But I don't have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I'll be in. Hopefully, it is with the Lakers. I don't know how it's going to end, but it's coming. It's coming, for sure."

General manager Rob Pelinka was one of a handful of executives that stayed to watch Bronny go through agility testing and on-court shooting Monday night.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz have expressed interest in bringing Bronny in for an individual workout and could be interested in him with the 32nd pick, sources told Yahoo Sports. The franchise has been patiently rebuilding behind the leadership of Danny Ainge, and bringing Bronny in with the hopes of luring a superstar like LeBron could be the jump owner Ryan Smith is looking for to add a spark to the young Jazz squad.

Miami Heat

LeBron has already won two championships in Miami and Bronny would have the room to grow his game without any immediate pressure to come in right away and contribute. LeBron has already played for head coach Erik Spoelstra and could be looking to set his son up with a great coach and a solid franchise for the future when he retires. The Heat currently have the 15th and 43rd picks in this year's draft.

San Antonio Spurs

Pairing LeBron and Victor Wembanyama for one season under the leadership of Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich would be incredibly fun to watch. LeBron has played for Popovich on Team USA, and Bronny learning the NBA game from Popovich while playing alongside Wembanyama is not a bad scenario for either player. The Spurs have two lottery picks and will likely target a top-projected playmaker, but they also have the 35th pick and will have plenty of options with it.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Although the Thunder do not have a second-round pick, they do have several future picks and plenty of assets. General manager Sam Presti is always thinking ahead and has built something incredible in Oklahoma City in a very short time. LeBron has said in the past how much he respects Presti and how he runs the organization.

"The MVP over there is Sam Presti," LeBron said in 2022. "This guy's eye for talent ... he drafted KD [Durant], Russ [Westbrook], Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey, and the list goes on and on and on. This guy is pretty damn good."

The Thunder could be a better fit for Bronny more so than LeBron with the established young core they already have with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort and Jalen Williams, but it's clear LeBron holds Presti in high regards and likely wouldn't mind Bronny establishing his game with the franchise.