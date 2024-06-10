Local

Woman accused of pulling multiple fire alarms downtown

By April Hill

TULSA — A Tulsa woman was arrested Monday for pulling several fire alarms inside downtown buildings.

Tulsa County Sherriff’s deputies say alarms went off at the Tulsa County Courthouse, the Tulsa County Headquarters, Williams Tower and at a hotel.

Deputies say 41-year-old Shawna Warrington was then headed to the Federal Courthouse when they found her and placed her in handcuffs.

Warrington is being charged with two counts of False report of Fire and two counts Obstructing Public Officers.

Investigators are looking into a motive.

