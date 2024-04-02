VIDEO: Texas yard worker attacks would-be robbers with weed whacker

A Texas yard worker turned the tables on a group of lawn care equipment thieves when he attacked them with a weed whacker, according to WDBO.

The incident happened Saturday in Harris County’s Prestonwood Forest neighborhood, where four thieves stole several pieces of equipment from the back of a yard worker’s truck, police say. Surveillance video shows the victimized yard worker throw a weed eater at the suspects’ vehicle as they drive off – which somehow causes one of the thieves to fall out of the passenger side of the car. The worker then picks up the weed eater again and chases the suspect around the yard, the video reveals. His accomplices eventually returned and picked him up, authorities say.

But he didn’t remain on the run for long. Precinct 4 deputies later tracked down the man, identified as Jarrell Alexander, at a local hospital, where he was being treated for injuries he received when he fell out of the car, authorities say. He’s been charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a $50,000 bond, court documents reveal. The search for the three remaining suspects is ongoing, authorities say.



