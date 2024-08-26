Tulsa's Election Headquarters: Good turnout expected for Tuesday's elections in Tulsa County

Based partially on the turnout for early, in-person voting last week the expectations are that a decent percentage of the electorate may show up to cast ballots Tuesday in Tulsa County.

In the city, all nine council seats are contested, and with Mayor G.T. Bynum declining another term, seven candidates filed to replace him.

Only three mayoral candidates have shown poll numbers strong enough to be considered contenders - Karen Keith, Monroe Nichols, and Brent VanNorman.

The city charter requires 50-percent plus one vote to win outright, otherwise the two top vote-getters advance to a November 5th run-off.

There will be at least three new city councilors sworn in on December 2nd, as District 2′s Jeannie Cue, District 4′s Krista Patrick, and District 5′s Grant Miller all chose not to run.

In addition to the city races, there will be runoffs in both the Democratic and Republican parties for Tulsa County Commissioner District 2.

On the GOP side, Melissa Myers squares off against Lonnie Sims; the Democrats are Maria Barnes and Sarah Gray.

Broken Arrow’s Senate District 33 and House District 98 both have Republican runoffs.

Vice Mayor Christi Gillespie and businesswoman Shelley Gwartney oppose one another in a Republican runoff for Senate District 33, currently held by a term-limited Nathan Dahm.

The runoff in House District 98 features incumbent Dean Davis trying to hold off a challenge from newcomer Gabe Wooley.

There are Democrats in both of those races - Cathy Smythe in the Senate race, and Bob Willis in House District 98 - so the final results won’t be known until November.







