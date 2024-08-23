All nine Tulsa City Council seats contested in Tuesday’s election, City Auditor ran unopposed

TULSA — The August 27th municipal elections in Tulsa include contested races in all nine city council districts.

In Districts 2 and 9, five candidates filed to run; the other seven races are head-to-head between two candidates.

In all, that means 24 people are vying for the nine seats, and at least three new councilors will be sworn in December 2nd.

District 2 Councilor Jeannie Cue stepped down to run for the county commission, but lost in the primary.

District 4′s Crista Patrick resigned the council, as did District 5′s Grant Miller.

The six incumbents are:

Vanessa Hall-Harper, who’s opposed by Angela Chambers in District 1

Laura Bellis, challenged by Aaron Griffith in District 4

Christian Bengel, who will face Uriah Davis in District 6

Lori Decter-Wright, facing Eddie Huff in District 7

Phil Lakin, defending his seat against Chris Cone in District 8

Jayme Fowler, who drew four opponents in District 9: Carol Bush, LeeAnn Crosby, Julie Dunbar, and Matthew Nelson

The five candidates in District 2 are Anthony Archie, Aaron Bisogno, Rev. W. R. Casey, Stephanie Reisdorf, and Rhene Ritter.

In the open District 3 seat, Jackie Dutton is running against Susan Fredrick.

District 5 features a race between former City Councilor Karen Gilbert and Oklahoma Democratic Chairwoman Alicia Andrews.

Voters will not have to choose a new city auditor, as incumbent Cathy Carter ran unopposed.

Two propositions will appear on voters’ ballots; one raises the pay for city councilors, the other gives the city auditor a raise.

Early voting continues on Friday and Saturday at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.



