Tulsa Police arrest man after allegedly exposing himself to multiple people

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Johnny Fox (Tulsa County Jail)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Johnny Fox for allegedly exposing himself to multiple people, including a small child, in the parking lot of an apartment complex near North Rockford Avenue and East Seminole Street.

Last Friday, officers were dispatched to the area for an indecent exposure in progress call.

Officers found the suspect, Fox, lying on the ground in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

According to police, Fox is well known to the residents who live at the apartments.

While collecting witness statements, officers were allegedly shown a photo of Fox performing lewd acts by defiling an unoccupied Oldsmobile in the parking lot.

Police said a citizen used pepper spray on Fox while he was exposing himself.

Fox was treated for pepper spray exposure and was booked into Tulsa County jail for indecent exposure after a former conviction of a felony and public intoxication.

