Tulsa man sentenced to life in prison after killing man in 2022

TULSA, Okla. — 57-year-old Troy Decker was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of first-degree murder last month.

In December 2022, Decker stabbed 35-year-old Raul Delgado to death in the hallway of an apartment building.

“Mr. Decker has a sinister predisposition toward victims he believes will never face him in court, coupled with repeated efforts to downplay his violent decisions,” said Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Morgan Medders, who prosecuted the case. “I am grateful to the jury who saw this case for what it was: nothing short of a cold-blooded murder. Tulsa is safer due to their service.”

Decker has multiple prior felony convictions including child abuse by injury, assault, and battery upon a police officer, and second-degree burglary.