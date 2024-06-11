Trial begins Tuesday on allegations of police shooting cover up

TULSA, Okla. — The last defendant in a case Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin once called one of the most serious breaches of trust in department history will have his case heard before a judge on Tuesday.

Tulsa Police Lieutenant Marcus Harper was arrested along with former officers Ananais Carson and Latoya Dythe in the fall of 2021. During a news conference, Franklin and Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard announced criminal charges against the three officers over allegations they helped cover up a shooting that took place in the summer of 2020.

“The public has a right to trust law enforcement,” Franklin said during a news conference in November 2021. “They should be able to trust us.”

According to court documents, Dythe’s boyfriend at the time and another man were involved in a shooting at a gas station near East 61st and South Peoria. The two were borrowing Dythe’s car, the documents state, and they drove the car back to Dythe’s apartment in south Tulsa after the shooting.

Prosecutors state Dythe saw bullet holes and shell casings in her car, but before she called Tulsa Police dispatch to have investigators come out, Ballard said she called Harper and Carson to help her come up with a path forward.

“This affidavit sets out in more detail the alleged involvement of Harper and Carson in being made aware of the shooting, and the allegations of their role in aiding the offenders and concealment of the crime,” Ballard said in 2021. “These charges stand in the proposition that no person is above the law.”

Ballard said Carson and Harper encouraged the men and Dythe to get rid of guns and the shell casings before Dythe called Tulsa Police dispatch to report the incident. Court records state when other officers got to Dythe’s car, they found no shell casings or other evidence that could have linked the car to the shooting.

Dythe would eventually plead guilty to a Federal charge of illegally buying a firearm for her boyfriend. Carson would plead no contest to a lesser charge in exchange for what is expected to be his testimony against Harper on Tuesday. Dythe is in the middle of a five-year probation period, and Carson is in the middle of one year probation and had to pay around $375 in fines.

Harper’s attorney has always told FOX23 his client would prove his innocence in court, and Tuesday will start the non-jury trial for Harper’s charges. After the judge hears evidence from all sides, he will then take some time to consider all evidence in the case before releasing his verdict in the coming days or even weeks.

Harper is facing a single charge of accessory after the fact.