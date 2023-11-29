Thousands of holiday lights on display at Guthrie Green

On Friday, December 1st Guthrie Green is kicking-off the holiday season with a free event: Lights on... Glow on the Green.

The annual celebration features thousands of holiday lights throughout the park.

In addition to the light display, Guthrie Green is hosting a holiday vendor market, showcasing creations by local art and craft vendors.

Kim Jessie, Vice President of Guthrie Green, said “Glow on the Green has become a downtown Tulsa holiday tradition since the park opened over eleven years ago. Whether it’s the excitement of the lights on countdown, seeing Santa, hearing live holiday music, shopping from local vendors, of just enjoying the beautiful holiday lighting, we welcome all Tulsans and their families to join us in the festivities at Guthrie Green.”

The Glow on the Green holiday lights will be on display every night from Friday, December 1st through January 7th.



