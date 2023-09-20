Local

Stage set for Tulsa Greek Festival

By Glenn Schroeder

2022 Tulsa Greek Festival

By Glenn Schroeder

The 61st edition of the Tulsa Greek Festival is happening this weekend.

The annual party gets underway Thursday morning at 11.

Day one highlights include a toga run, in which joggers clad in togas compete in a 5K race.

And there’s also a contest for best toga.

Other activities include the Agora marketplace, live music and Greek folk dancing.

The festival is located at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church at 12th and Guthrie Avenue.

Hours are 11am until 9pm Thursday thru Saturday.

Admission is $5 for adults.


Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!