Sand Springs Fire Dep. rescues woman holding onto a floating branch in the Arkansas River

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Fire Department rescued a woman from the Arkansas River on Wednesday morning.

Sand Springs Fire Chief Jeremy Wade told FOX23 they were dispatched for a person in the river east of the Highway 97 bridge.

He said a bystander heard a woman yelling while walking their dog.

Wade said the woman was in the middle of the river hanging onto a floating underwater branch.

They dispatched two boats from the boat ramp at Case Community Park and got her out.

She didn’t appear to have any injuries and was checked out by EMSA.

Wade said the woman told them she had been trying to cool off in the river and didn’t know how to swim.