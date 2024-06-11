Sand Springs Animal Welfare says they’re in a ‘code red situation’

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Animal Welfare announced that they are in a code red situation, which means dogs will be euthanized.

Animal Welfare said the shelter is about five dogs over capacity.

If these dogs are not adopted or fostered, the shelter will have to start euthanizing them, which is something that the shelter said they don’t take lightly.

Animal Welfare Officer Coty Vincent said summertime is slow for adoptions with people going on vacation, but the need to adopt never takes a break.

“We have such great dogs here. I can’t say good enough about the animals that end up in our care. There’s one in particular, his name is Colonel. He’s been here many months and he’s your typical black pit bull mix and he gets overlooked quite a bit,” Vincent said.

The Animal Welfare Unit isn't sure when construction will start on a new and updated shelter to combat overcrowding and other problems.








