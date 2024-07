Tulsa — Police are looking for information on a suspect accused of stealing from a garage in a north Tulsa home.

Burglary detectives say the man broke into the garage near 4th and Sheridan yesterday.

He stole about $3,000 worth of items, then fled.

Surveillance pictures show him wearing a black Marvel t-shirt and a Nike jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.