BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Police in Broken Arrow are investigating an early morning larceny.

Officers say a man entered the QuikTrip in the area of 81st and Garnett around 4 a.m. and hopped over the counter.

Police say the man took an unknown amount of merchandise before leaving the store on foot and heading west towards Tulsa.

Officers are still investigating and a description of the suspect is not available at this time.