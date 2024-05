Tulsa police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Gilcrease Museum Road just south of Highway 412.

According to Tulsa police, multiple 911 calls came in just before 4pm Wednesday reporting that a man was shooting at people and cars.

TPD said an officer quickly arrived on the scene and witnessed the suspect firing shots.

We’re told the officer opened fire on the suspect.

The suspect was shot and killed.

Developing story, check back for updates