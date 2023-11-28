Panhandlers accused of fake funeral scam

Tulsa — The latest scam in Tulsa involves raising money for a child’s funeral that doesn’t exist.

Police say panhandlers are holding fraudulent signs with the picture of a child.

Officers say five people were holding the sign on Thanksgiving near 21st and Garnett.

Police say the group collected nearly $250 in cash.

They claimed to be Romanians who just moved here from Connecticut.

Police have seen the same child’s image on other panhandler’s signs around town in the past sixth months.

A full fraud investigation is underway.

