Owner of Tally's Good Food Café pleads guilty to six counts of larceny

TULSA, Okla. — Talal Jamil Alame, owner of Tally’s Good Food Café in Tulsa, pleaded guilty to six counts of larceny on Thursday.

According to the DA’s Office, Alame chose to blind plea to the judge, who will determine his sentencing. His sentencing is set for March 4th.

Court documents detail 31 different larcenies at Sam’s Club locations in Tulsa and Owasso.

Between September and November 2022, eight larcenies were committed at the Sam’s Club near 41st and Sheridan. A second affidavit details 19 more larcenies in December 2022 and March 2023 at both the Sheridan and Mingo Sam’s Club locations. Four more incidents were recorded in February and March at the Owasso Sam’s Club.

The documents say Alame pushed a flatbed through the store, selecting bulk items and using the Scan & Go app option. Sam’s Club Investigators say Alame scanned some but not all of the items before leaving the store.

The app allows a customer to scan barcodes with their phone, pay on the app, and present a QR code to an employee at the door. That employee checks some items in the cart but not each individually.

The affidavit says Alame paid for at least one of each item so that if scanned by an employee at the door it would show up as paid.

Sam’s Club says there was a loss of around $6,800 at the Tulsa locations and about $900 merchandise loss in Owasso.