Oklahoma town cancels ‘patch your own pothole’ event after public backlash

What was intended to be a community engagement event, city leaders said, did not go over well with the citizens of Piedmont, Oklahoma - near Oklahoma City.

The city invited members of the public to show up at an event where public works employees would train them on how to patch potholes.

“After a very brief demo, you will be a pro and they will fill up your bucket with material so you can take it with you to exact your revenge!!” A City of Piedmont Facebook post said.

But, the idea was not well received by Piedmont residents. The event was called everything from “completely bonkers” to “audacious” on social media.

“The intent was not to be a slap in the face to the taxpayers, to the citizens.” City Manager Josh Williams told KOKH in Oklahoma City. “It really was supposed to be a community driven event.”

The city canceled the event, citing “overwhelming negativity.”

“The idea for this project came from local residents who believed in the potential of reviving the ‘Pothole Posse.’ Unfortunately, due to the overwhelming negativity, we’ve decided to CANCEL the event.” The City wrote in a separate post.

Not all of the feedback was negative, though. Several people showed support for the event, with one user saying they were glad the city manager was willing to “think outside the box.”

The city said it would look for other ways to engage the community.