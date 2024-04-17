Local

Oklahoma senators react to Mayorkas impeachment dismissal

By Skyler Cooper

Congress Mayorkas Impeachment In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., presiding over the Senate acting as a court of impeachment, announces the results of the vote to adjourn the court of impeachment, at the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington. (Senate Television via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

By Skyler Cooper

The U.S. Senate dismissed all impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Wednesday.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford released the following statement in response to the Senate action.

“Leader Schumer set a terrible precedent today by alleging that the Articles of Impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas are unconstitutional. What is actually inconsistent with the Constitution is Leader Schumer refusing to hold a trial. The House of Representatives impeached the Secretary—that means the Senate is required to hold a trial. There have been 22 impeachments in the history of our nation, and this is the first to ever have been determined to be unconstitutional. Senator Schumer and Democrats want to ignore the House and the actions they have taken because they refuse to acknowledge the chaos at our southern border.” -Sen. James Lankford

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin also responded through a post on social media.

Senate Democrats, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, just set a dangerous precedent for America by ignoring the Senate’s constitutional obligations and refusing to hold an impeachment trial. Shameful.” Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!