Oilton City Councilors vote to remove Carl Stout as Police Chief

OILTON, Okla. — Oilton City Councilors voted to remove Carl Stout as the Police Chief.

They voted to fire Stout with cause, making it hard for him to work at any other police department.

On Tuesday evening, Oilton residents gathered in City Hall to hear the decision on Stout’s employment.

Stout took his role as Chief last November after the former Police Chief, Larry Harriss, was fired.

Stout, who had been the prior Police Chief, was rehired into the role after Harriss was removed.

Earlier this month, Stout’s wife filed a protective order, just days after she also filed for divorce.

As part of the order, Stout is not allowed to carry a gun, making it difficult to serve in his role as Chief.

Tuesday night, City Councilors were left with a tough decision - does Stout stay or will he be terminated?

Some people were ready to see him go, including a man who started yelling once Councilors went into executive session.

One Oilton resident said the number of Chiefs the town has gone through in just a few years makes him nervous.

He also thinks Stout didn’t do anything wrong.

“People hollering and yelling at him, calling him all kind of names, it just not right, he was a good chief, I hope he stays on. But it ain’t up to me,” Frank Nattaliano said.

As the meeting went on Councilors entered executive session and things got pretty heated outside of City Hall, with Tulsa attorney Ron Durbin yelling at Stout.

Durbin recently had his law license suspended.

Once the Councilors came out of the executive session, they announced their decision to let Stout go.

Stout did not take the news well, with Stout giving a middle finger and cursing at someone as he left.

John Hefley was appointed as interim chief.

We tried to speak with Stout, but someone shouted “woman beater” at him and he walked away.

Stout was also in court Tuesday for his divorce proceedings and the court decided to continue the protective order. He is scheduled to be back in court on May 29.

Since 2020, Stout has had at least eight protective orders granted by a judge against him. Most have been dismissed.