OHP: Trooper shoots & kills truck driver on Turner Turnpike

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper shot and killed a truck driver during a traffic stop Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the trooper pulled the truck over near the Stroud exit on the Turner Turnpike at about 8:30am. The initial reason for the traffic stop is unknown at this point.

A DPS spokesperson said the truck driver was operating a cab only, not pulling a trailer.

KRMG was told an altercation between the trooper and driver ensued, leading to shots being fired. DPS did not specify if the truck driver was armed or not, but did confirm the trooper shot the driver.

OHP said the truck driver died, the trooper was not injured.

We’re told the identity of the truck driver will not be released until family has been notified.

A witness told KRMG the driver could be seen slumped over in the front seat of the truck.