North Tulsa church vandalized, police search for those responsible

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for the person or people responsible for vandalizing a local church.

The Praise Center Family Church in north Tulsa has about $95,000 worth of damage.

The pastor, Stephen Wiley, said this incident most likely happened between May 30 and June 2.

“My wife says, you know, there’s no registration, there’s no reading on the thermostat. So we call the AC guy, he comes out and checks it out and he’s like, all the circuits are fine. Let’s go on the roof and check it out,” Wiley explained.

After checking there, Wiley found his answer.

“He said, ‘Pastor, I don’t know if I want to tell you this.’ He said, ‘Someone totally gutted your 50-ton AC unit,’ and he showed me the doors were open,” Wiley said. “This is like a big 10-foot-tall, wide unit on the roof. Totally empty, everything is gone,” Wiley said.

He said, but that’s not all.

“We have smaller units that are around for the other facilities for the fellowship hall, they were all busted. All of the copper is gone and it’s scattered all over the roof,” he said.

“This is the first time it’s happened to us on the roof. I talked with another pastor who informed me three months ago on North Peoria, they had the same thing happen on their roof,” he continued.

Wiley is referring to the church, North Tulsa Church of Christ.

Right now, they will try to keep the place cool by using big fans.

“The AC guy said there’s no way we can repair this. You need an entirely new unit which means we got to bring out a crane, take the old unit out,” Wiley said. “He said between $80,000 to $95,000 to replace the AC unit that was damaged.”

If you have any information on who might have vandalized the church, you’re asked to call the Tulsa Police Department.