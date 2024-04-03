Monday storms spun up 5 tornadoes in Oklahoma

The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed five tornadoes after surveying damage in Osage, Washington and Nowata counties following severe weather on Monday.

The system produced the first tornado in Osage County just after 7pm.

The National Weather Service confirmed the following torndaoes:

1. Hominy, OK in Osage County... Started at 7:17pm and traveled 7 miles until 7:27.

Numerous trees were uprooted or snapped, most heavily west of Highway 99, and numerous power poles were blown down.

2. Wynona, OK in Osage County... Started at 7:28 and traveled 5-and-a-half miles until 7:36.

The tornado blew the roof from a garage, uprooted or snapped trees, and blew down numerous power poles.

3. Barnsdall, OK in Osage County... Started at 7:38 and traveled a little over 2 miles until 7:41.

This tornado developed just east of Highway 11, over the southeastern side of Barnsdall. It damaged homes, destroyed outbuildings, and blew down trees and power poles.

4. Ochelata, OK in Washington County... Started at 7:49 and traveled 5 miles until 7:56.

This tornado developed just west of the Osage/Washington County line. The tornado damaged outbuildings, uprooted trees, and blew down power poles.

5. Delaware, OK in Nowata County... Started at 8:13 and traveled 4 miles until 8:19.

Trees were uprooted, large tree limbs were snapped, outbuildings were damaged, and power poles were blown down within the tornado path.



