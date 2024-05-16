Investigation underway at Mayes County jail after inmate charged with murder shot with rubber bullet

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A use of force investigation is underway at the Mayes County jail after the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a jailer shot a rubber bullet at an 18-year-old who’s charged with first degree murder.

Kali Penn is charged in the stabbing death of his aunt from March 2023.

His family claims he’s autistic and has other developmental disabilities. His mom claims when he and his aunt got into an argument that Penn acted in self defense.

Fast forward to Wednesday at the jail, his mom told FOX23 he asked to share a cell with an inmate. When he was told no, he stood up toward the jailer who then felt threatened and shot him in the leg with non-lethal force, sending him to the hospital to be checked out.

The sheriff’s office said they are investigating the matter though at this point it appears things were handled properly.