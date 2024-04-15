H&R Block reports issues with tax filing software

It’s tax day in the U.S. and one of the largest tax preparation companies said some users are experiencing issues with their software.

In a social media post , H&R Block confirmed that some people using the desktop version of their software have been unable to submit returns electronically.

“We are aware of an issue preventing some desktop software users from e-filing their returns. Online clients and clients working with our tax professionals virtually or in person are not impacted.” The company posted.

H&R Block told users to try again later or to print and mail their returns.

The company said the web-based version of their software and people meeting virtually or in-person with tax professionals are not impacted.