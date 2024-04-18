Local

Highway 169 to close Friday night at I-244

By Skyler Cooper

Highway 169 at I-244 in Tulsa (Oklahoma Department of Transportation)

As the Oklahoma Department of Transportation wraps up the bridge replacement project at Highway 169 and I-244, they’re going to have to close the highway again to do some work.

ODOT said northbound Highway 169 will be closed with traffic diverted onto I-244 from 8pm Friday (April 19th) to 10am Saturday (April 20th).

Additionally, ODOT said westbound I-244 will be closed at Highway 169 with traffic diverted to northbound US-169. Southbound US-169 will be narrowed to one lane at I-244.

Crews have been clearing out parts of the old ramp that was removed.





