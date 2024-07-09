Local

Former United States Senator Jim Inhofe dead at 89

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) May 14, 2021 - Oklahoma U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe says he's advised Former President Donald Trump to stop dwelling and "move forward" from the 2020 election. (FOX23)

Former United States Senator Jim Inhofe has passed away at 89.

Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) released a statement reacting to Inhofe’s passing:

“Senator Jim Inhofe was a dear friend and mentor, a titan in Oklahoma, and a highly effective leader in DC,” said Rep. Hern. “Tammy and I are keeping Kay and the rest of the Inhofe family in our prayers. Jim spent his life in service to his country, both in uniform and in the halls of Congress. He will always be remembered as a fighter, especially for our military service members. Jim’s legacy of service, leadership, and faith reflect the Oklahoma Standard and the pride he held in his work. Along with the family, friends, and many Oklahomans who knew and loved him, I mourn the loss of a great man.”

