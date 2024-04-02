Local

First responders looking for woman feared swept away during storms in east Tulsa

First responders looking for woman feared swept away during storms in east Tulsa (FOX23.com News Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — First responders are in east Tulsa searching for a woman who was possibly swept away in a storm drain during Monday night’s storms.

According to Tulsa Fire, a man called the police to report that his girlfriend was swept away by rushing water behind the Walmart near Admiral and Memorial. The man and his girlfriend were sleeping in a drainage area when the storm swept the woman into a storm drain.

Tulsa Fire and Police searched overnight and resumed their search Tuesday morning.

Andy Little with Tulsa Fire said crews are formulating a plan. Crews are out inspecting storm drains, dive teams are on standby and a rescue task force will determine what resources are needed for the search.

