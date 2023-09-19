Local

Courthouse feasibility study to be unveiled

By Glenn Schroeder
The Tulsa County Courthouse

Tulsa County Commissioners will review the latest courthouse feasibility study, Wednesday, September 20th.

A press release from the county indicates the Twenty20 Management Inc. will present their evaluation of the current courthouse, as well as an assessment of usage, space, and security needs.

A previous assessment from January indicated the 70-year-old building at 5th and Denver needs between $55 million and $73 million in basic repairs.

Not included in those figures are soft costs, management fees, parking security and other life safety issues.

Officials say the next phase will focus on several options for the future of the Tulsa County Courthouse, and how to best serve the community going forward.



