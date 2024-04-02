Court blocks challenge on raising minimum wage to $15

OKLAHOMA CITY — The State Chamber of Commerce sued to stop a state question on raising the minimum wage from appearing on the November ballot.

On Tuesday, we learned that the Oklahoma Supreme Court threw out the challenge.

The State Chamber argued that the court didn’t explain its earlier decision to allow a ballot measure on the increase.

A group can now move forward with collecting petition signatures to allow voters to decide on the issue.

They’ll have 90 days to gather 92,000 signatures.

If the petition is successful, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will then decide when the election will take place.