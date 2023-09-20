Catoosa police arrest man who they say tried to hide drugs in McDonald’s breakfast sandwich

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa police arrested a man who they say tried to hide drugs in a McDonald’s breakfast sandwich.

According to the Catoosa Police Department, Mitchell Raper tried to hide a coin purse full of meth in the half-eaten sandwich during a traffic stop.

Mitchell Raper (Rogers County Jail)

“In the middle of the sandwich, actually still wrapped up in the wrapper, I guess it was half eaten or had a bite out of, it he figured that the scent of it would throw the canine off,” Catoosa Police Captain Jennifer Swarer said.

Swarer says it all happened when officers pulled Raper over while he was driving near the McDonalds in Catoosa around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they stopped him for a cracked windshield but smelled marijuana.

That’s when K-9 Officer Major Melton jumped into action and sniffed out the drugs, despite them being wrapped up and hidden in the sandwich.

“It did not throw him off even though it’s the fresh scent of food so it’s very unique but everybody is going to hide them in different unique spots just this one’s a first for us,” Swarer said.

Swarer says they found 13 grams of meth in the sandwich, some more meth in Raper’s pocket, marijuana on the car’s dashboard, and $200 in cash.

She said officers have seen people try to hide drugs from them before but this is the first time they’ve ever seen drugs being hidden in a McDonald’s breakfast sandwich.

“The simplicity of where he decided to go with that, the simple thought that that was where it was going to be hidden the most, that no one was going to see it, you know, lots of jokes have gone around but in all seriousness, at least the dog was able to, you know, sniff it out and our K-9 handler didn’t give up until he located it,” Swarer said.

“This is a first time for us,” Swarer also said.

Swarer said Melton has helped with a few drug busts recently and says they’re working hard to keep drugs off the streets of Catoosa.

“Everything that we do is just to try to keep our community safe, if you’re going to bring your drugs into our town just be aware that we are out there, we’re keeping an eye on it and we are going to try to do whatever we can do to keep our community safe,” Swarer said.

Raper was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and was booked into the Rogers County Jail.