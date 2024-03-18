Car accident in Midtown leads to hundreds losing power

TULSA, Okla. — Public Service Company of Oklahoma says roughly four hundred customers are without power following an accident in midtown.

Tulsa Police say a driver was traveling too fast on 11th Street between Harvard and Delaware when they lost control of their vehicle and hit a light pole.

Power is currently out at nearby businesses including Coney Islander, QuikTrip, and Mazzio’s.

Officers say no arrests were made and the driver and passenger were not injured. PSO is on the scene making repairs, there is currently no timeframe for when the power will restored.

































